Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $283,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.