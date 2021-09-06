Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $149.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

