Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $166.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

