Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 999 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE UL opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

