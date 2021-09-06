iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

