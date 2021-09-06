Triton International Limited (TRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Triton International will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.