Triton International Limited (TRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.
Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
