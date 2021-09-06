Michael Hill International Limited (MHJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Michael Hill International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.
About Michael Hill International
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.