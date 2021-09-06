Michael Hill International Limited (MHJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Michael Hill International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Get Michael Hill International alerts:

About Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill and Emma & Roe brand names. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, chains, watches, gifts, and collections, as well as birthstones.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.