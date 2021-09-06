Boku (LON:BOKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.00

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 361832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boku from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.20 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.60.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

