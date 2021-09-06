Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.