HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 33,580 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

