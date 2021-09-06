HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 46,537 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000.

VTHR opened at $208.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.54. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $209.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

