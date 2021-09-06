Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 831 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $216.90 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

