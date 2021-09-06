Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.49% of Landstar System worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $169.15 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

