Burney Co. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,945,367.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $143.50 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

