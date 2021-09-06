Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,387,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

BRX stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

