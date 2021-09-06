1,844 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.