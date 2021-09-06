SPINDLE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $901.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $535,489.51 and $901.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,804.94 or 1.00061544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.53 or 0.01015064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00509864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00335915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005442 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

