Zero Utility Token Price Hits $854.96 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $828,245.32 and approximately $670.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $854.96 or 0.01651356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00140986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00817761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.