$1.40 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.38. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.