$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $900.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

