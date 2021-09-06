Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $721.50 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $731.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $663.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.