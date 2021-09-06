Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $534,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 134.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

