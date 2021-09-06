Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,569 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.59 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

