Ibex Investors LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

