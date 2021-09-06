Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

