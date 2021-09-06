PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,492 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 199.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

HMC opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

