PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

