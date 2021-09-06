Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $368.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

