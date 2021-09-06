5,630 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $16.47 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.