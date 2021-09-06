PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

