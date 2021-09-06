Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 20,736 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

