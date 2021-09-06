Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $176.11 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

