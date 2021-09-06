Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameren by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Ameren stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.