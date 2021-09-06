Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,284 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Whirlpool worth $55,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.06 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.