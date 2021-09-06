Fifth Third Bancorp Has $526,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

