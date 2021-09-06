2,143,300 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $173,166,022.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,430,398 shares of company stock worth $151,737,006. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.