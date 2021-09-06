Sei Investments Co. Acquires 157,629 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,822 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.