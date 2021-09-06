Swiss National Bank Has $58.11 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $58,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG opened at $285.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

