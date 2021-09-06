Fifth Third Bancorp Has $701,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

