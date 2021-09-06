Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,140,000 after buying an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

