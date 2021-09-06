Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,775 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

