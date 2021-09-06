Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys 74 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 23.7% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 146,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $376.26 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

