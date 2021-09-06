Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $149.58 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

