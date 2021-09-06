Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abiomed by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abiomed by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Abiomed by 28.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.69 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

