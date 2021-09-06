Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

