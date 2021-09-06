Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,319.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

