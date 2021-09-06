Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,461.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,319.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
