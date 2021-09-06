Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

