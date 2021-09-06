$1.78 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $13,778,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $6,742,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $5,335,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

