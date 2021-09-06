WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TS opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

