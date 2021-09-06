WealthShield Partners LLC Has $36,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 77.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $310.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

